Pathum Nissanka Undergoes Successful Wrist Surgery in London

Sri Lankan opening batsman Pathum Nissanka has successfully come through wrist surgery performed in London, according to confirmation from his manager Asanka Wijewardena.

The procedure marks a significant step in the recovery journey for one of Sri Lanka's most dependable top-order batsmen, who has been a consistent presence in the national side across all formats in recent years.

Nissanka's manager confirmed that the operation was carried out successfully, offering reassurance to fans and cricket officials who have been closely monitoring the player's condition.

The news will come as a relief to Sri Lanka Cricket, with the national team facing a busy international schedule ahead. Nissanka has established himself as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's batting lineup, and his absence has been keenly felt at the top of the order.

No official timeline for his return to competitive cricket has been announced at this stage, though the successful outcome of the surgery is expected to pave the way for a full recovery in the months ahead.

Sri Lankan cricket supporters will be hoping the talented right-hander makes a swift and complete recovery and returns to the crease as soon as possible.