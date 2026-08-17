Billion-Dollar Money Transfer Scandal: Four Bank Officials Remanded as CID Probe Deepens

New details have surfaced in a high-profile Criminal Investigation Department inquiry into an alleged scheme to illegally transfer approximately one billion US dollars out of Sri Lanka, with four bank officials now remanded in custody as investigators close in on the full extent of the operation.

Officials Remanded Amid Widening Investigation

The four bank officials, whose identities are being withheld pending further legal proceedings, were produced before a magistrate and subsequently remanded as the CID continues to unravel what authorities describe as one of the most significant illegal financial transfer cases the country has seen in recent memory.

Investigators are working to establish the full network of individuals and institutions allegedly involved in facilitating the movement of funds, with sources close to the inquiry indicating that the probe is expected to widen considerably in the coming weeks.

Scale of Alleged Fraud Raises Alarm

The sheer magnitude of the alleged transfers — estimated at around one billion US dollars — has sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka's financial and regulatory circles. Authorities are examining whether proper banking protocols and anti-money laundering safeguards were deliberately circumvented to move the funds.

The case has drawn considerable public attention at a time when Sri Lanka is still navigating the aftermath of its most severe economic crisis, with many citizens and policymakers deeply sensitive to any allegations of large-scale financial misconduct involving the country's banking sector.

CID Continues to Gather Evidence

The Criminal Investigation Department is understood to be working in close coordination with financial regulators and relevant oversight bodies to trace the origin, movement, and intended destination of the allegedly transferred funds. Investigators are scrutinising banking records, transaction histories, and internal communications as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Four bank officials have been remanded in connection with the alleged scheme

The alleged illegal transfers are estimated to total approximately US$1 billion

The CID is leading the investigation with support from financial regulatory authorities

Investigators are examining potential breaches of anti-money laundering protocols

Legal proceedings are expected to continue as more information emerges, with authorities signalling that further arrests cannot be ruled out. The case is being closely watched by banking industry observers, civil society groups, and the general public alike, given its potential implications for financial governance and accountability in Sri Lanka.

Officials have urged patience as the investigation remains active, cautioning that full details will be disclosed through proper legal channels in due course.

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