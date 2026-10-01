Ibbagamuwa Man, 21, Remanded After Alleged WhatsApp Bomb Threats Targeting Religious Sites

A 21-year-old man from Ibbagamuwa has been taken into custody and remanded by a magistrate's court after he allegedly circulated threatening messages via WhatsApp claiming that bomb attacks would be carried out on major religious sites in Sri Lanka.

Arrest and Remand

Authorities moved swiftly to apprehend the suspect following complaints about the threatening messages, which are reported to have caused significant alarm among members of the public. The young man was produced before a magistrate, who ordered that he be remanded pending further investigations into the matter.

Nature of the Threats

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly used the popular messaging platform WhatsApp to spread messages containing threats of bomb attacks directed at prominent religious sites. The circulation of such messages has been treated with the utmost seriousness by law enforcement, given the potential for public panic and the sensitivity surrounding the security of places of worship in Sri Lanka.

Heightened Vigilance Around Religious Sites

Sri Lanka has maintained a heightened state of security awareness around religious locations in the years following the devastating Easter Sunday attacks of 2019, which killed over 260 people. Any threats targeting such sites are treated as a priority matter by police and intelligence services.

Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing, and authorities have urged the public to remain calm while reminding citizens that the spreading of false or threatening communications through social media platforms is a serious criminal offence that carries significant legal consequences.