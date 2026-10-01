Sajith Slams Government as Vehicle Seizures Leave Car Dreams Shattered for Sri Lankans

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has lashed out at the government, highlighting the stark contrast between the affordable vehicle prices Sri Lankans once anticipated and the harsh financial reality now confronting ordinary citizens across the country.

From Affordable Dreams to Crushing Debt

Premadasa pointed out that many Sri Lankans had once harboured hopes of purchasing a Toyota Vitz for as little as Rs. 1.2 million — a figure that represented an attainable goal for middle-income families. Today, however, that dream has been completely shattered, with vehicle prices soaring far beyond the reach of the average citizen.

The Opposition Leader noted that rather than enjoying the benefit of reasonably priced vehicles, the public is now facing a far grimmer situation — with vehicle seizures becoming an increasingly common occurrence as financially struggling citizens are unable to keep up with loan repayments and other financial obligations.

Public Bearing the Burden

Premadasa argued that the government's economic mismanagement has pushed ordinary Sri Lankans into desperate circumstances, leaving families who had invested their savings into vehicle purchases now at risk of losing those assets entirely.

The people of this country were promised relief. Instead, they are watching their vehicles — and their livelihoods — being taken away from them.

The Opposition Leader used the situation to underscore what he described as a broader failure of economic governance, stressing that the burden of the country's financial crisis continues to fall disproportionately on working-class and middle-income Sri Lankans, while those responsible for the crisis face no accountability.

Growing Public Frustration

The issue of vehicle affordability has become a deeply sensitive topic in Sri Lanka, where import restrictions and economic instability have caused automobile prices to surge dramatically in recent years. Many citizens who had taken out loans or made financial commitments based on earlier price expectations now find themselves in precarious positions.

Premadasa's remarks reflect a growing sense of frustration among the public, as the gap between political promises and on-the-ground economic realities continues to widen. The Opposition has repeatedly called on the government to introduce meaningful relief measures to ease the financial pressure on ordinary Sri Lankans.