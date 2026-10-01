Media Cameraman Taken Into Custody Over Alleged Attack on Former President's Security Personnel

A cameraman employed by a private media outlet has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a security officer attached to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan authorities have confirmed.

The arrest marks the latest incident highlighting tensions between media personnel and security details operating in the country, raising questions about conduct and protocol during public engagements involving high-profile political figures.

Details of the Incident

The cameraman, whose identity and the media organisation he represents have not been officially disclosed at this stage, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by the security officer who claimed to have been physically assaulted during the encounter.

Police confirmed that the individual was arrested and that investigations into the alleged assault are currently underway. The circumstances that led to the altercation between the cameraman and the security personnel remain under scrutiny.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have indicated that the suspect will be subject to further questioning as investigators work to establish the full sequence of events surrounding the incident. No additional charges have been announced at this point.

The case has drawn attention from local media circles, with journalists and press freedom advocates expected to monitor developments closely given the involvement of a working media professional.

Further details are expected to emerge as police continue their investigation into the matter.

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