Sri Lanka Customs Goes Digital With New Paperless Declaration System

A Major Step Towards Modernising Trade and Border Management

Sri Lanka Customs has officially launched a paperless declaration process, marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to modernise its trade facilitation systems and streamline border management procedures.

The move is part of a broader push to digitise government administrative functions, reducing reliance on traditional paper-based documentation that has long been associated with delays, inefficiencies, and added costs for businesses and importers operating through Sri Lankan ports and airports.

What the New System Means for Traders

Under the newly introduced process, traders, importers, and exporters will now be able to submit customs declarations electronically, eliminating the need for physical paperwork at points of entry and exit. The shift is expected to significantly reduce processing times, cut administrative burdens, and improve overall transparency within the customs clearance workflow.

The initiative is anticipated to benefit a wide range of stakeholders, including:

Importers and exporters seeking faster cargo clearance

Freight forwarders and clearing agents managing documentation on behalf of clients

Businesses looking to reduce operational costs tied to manual paperwork

Government revenue authorities monitoring trade compliance

Aligning With Regional and Global Standards

The paperless declaration system brings Sri Lanka Customs in closer alignment with international best practices adopted by customs authorities across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. Many neighbouring countries have already transitioned to fully digital customs environments, and this latest development signals Sri Lanka's commitment to keeping pace with global trade standards.

The launch of the paperless declaration process represents a transformative step in how Sri Lanka manages its customs operations, placing greater emphasis on efficiency, accountability, and ease of doing business.

Part of a Wider Digital Transformation Agenda

This development comes as Sri Lanka continues its recovery and reform journey, with authorities increasingly prioritising digitalisation across key public service sectors. A more efficient customs process is widely regarded as a critical enabler of economic growth, as it directly impacts the movement of goods, foreign investment attractiveness, and the overall competitiveness of Sri Lanka's trade environment.

Officials are expected to roll out further details regarding implementation timelines, technical requirements, and support mechanisms to assist traders and agents in transitioning smoothly to the new system.

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