Sri Lankan Court Clears Path for Rajapaksa's Arrest Over Easter Sunday Bombings

A Sri Lankan court has rejected a petition filed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seeking to prevent his arrest in connection with the devastating Easter Sunday bombings of 2019, marking a significant legal development in one of the country's most tragic chapters.

Court Dismisses Bid to Block Arrest

The court ruled against Rajapaksa's application to block any potential arrest, effectively leaving him legally vulnerable to being taken into custody by investigators probing the deadly attacks. The decision signals that Sri Lanka's judiciary is unwilling to shield former high-ranking officials from accountability in the case.

Background: The 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks

The Easter Sunday bombings, which struck churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka on 21 April 2019, claimed the lives of more than 260 people and left hundreds more injured. The coordinated suicide attacks targeted worshippers and tourists alike, sending shockwaves across the nation and the wider world.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa served as Defence Secretary at the time of the attacks, before later being elected President in November 2019. Investigators and parliamentary inquiries have previously questioned whether intelligence warnings ahead of the bombings were adequately acted upon by the relevant authorities.

Legal and Political Significance

The ruling carries considerable political weight in Sri Lanka, where accountability for the Easter Sunday failures has long been demanded by survivors, bereaved families, and civil society groups. Many victims' families have spent years pushing for justice and transparency regarding the security lapses that preceded the attacks.

Rajapaksa, who fled Sri Lanka in July 2022 amid mass protests over the country's severe economic crisis, subsequently resigned from the presidency. He later returned to the island nation after spending time abroad.

Families of Victims React

For those who lost loved ones in the bombings, the court's decision has been viewed as a step, however small, toward the justice they have long sought. Advocacy groups representing victims have consistently called for all responsible parties — regardless of their political standing — to face the full force of the law.

The case continues to be closely watched both domestically and internationally, as Sri Lanka grapples with the dual challenge of healing the wounds of the 2019 tragedy while rebuilding public trust in its institutions.

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