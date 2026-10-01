Underworld Figure Loku Patty's Brother Shot in Ahungalla Attack

The younger brother of alleged underworld kingpin known as "Loku Patty" has been left in a serious condition after being shot near his home in the Ahungalla area, police confirmed.

The shooting took place in the Welikanda area, with the victim sustaining significant injuries in what authorities are treating as a targeted attack. He was subsequently rushed for medical attention following the incident.

The identity of the perpetrators remains under investigation, and police have launched a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the assault. Investigators are working to establish the motive behind the shooting and whether it is linked to underworld rivalries.

Loku Patty is a well-known name among Sri Lankan law enforcement, long associated with alleged criminal activity in the country's underworld network. Attacks targeting the associates and family members of suspected crime figures have been a recurring concern for authorities in recent years.

Police have urged anyone with information relating to the shooting to come forward and assist with ongoing investigations. Security in the area has been heightened following the incident.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Related Video