India Seize Commanding 178-Run Lead After Sri Lanka Dismissed for 284

India have firmly established themselves in the driver's seat after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284, handing the visitors a substantial 178-run first innings lead in what has become an increasingly one-sided contest.

Sri Lanka Fall Short in First Innings

The Sri Lankan batting lineup was unable to mount the kind of sustained resistance needed to keep India's bowlers at bay, ultimately capitulating for 284. Despite pockets of resistance from individual batters, the hosts could not build the partnerships required to challenge India's imposing total.

The dismissal of Sri Lanka's lower order proved to be a particularly damaging phase of play, as India's bowlers applied relentless pressure to wrap up the innings and secure a commanding advantage heading into the next stage of the match.

India's Bowling Attack Impresses

India's bowling unit performed with discipline and variety throughout Sri Lanka's innings, consistently finding ways to break promising partnerships and keep the run rate in check. The combination of pace and spin proved difficult for the Sri Lankan batters to navigate across long periods of play.

A lead of 178 runs at this stage of the match places India in a powerful position, with the opportunity to set Sri Lanka an imposing target in the fourth innings — a total that could prove extremely difficult to chase on a pitch expected to offer increasing assistance to bowlers as the game progresses.

Pressure Mounts on Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the sizeable deficit means they will need something close to a miraculous batting effort in their second innings to avoid defeat. The team management will be hoping their batters can regroup and show greater application when they return to the crease.

With India holding all the momentum and the pitch likely to deteriorate further, the odds are firmly stacked against the home side as this Test match enters its decisive phase.

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