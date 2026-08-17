SLT Group Posts Strong H1 2026 Results with Profit After Tax Surging 54.4% to LKR 6.6 Billion

Sri Lanka Telecom Records Robust Financial Performance in First Half of 2026

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) Group has delivered an impressive financial performance in the first half of 2026, with Profit After Tax (PAT) surging 54.4% to reach LKR 6.6 billion, driven by a steady 11.1% growth in revenue during the period.

Strong Revenue Growth Fuels Profitability

The state-owned telecommunications giant's latest results signal a significant strengthening of its financial position, as the group's revenue expansion of 11.1% provided the foundation for the dramatic leap in bottom-line earnings. The acceleration in profitability far outpaced revenue growth, indicating improved operational efficiency and tighter cost management across the group's business units.

A Positive Signal for the Broader Economy

The results are being viewed as an encouraging indicator for Sri Lanka's recovering economy, with one of the country's largest state enterprises demonstrating its capacity to generate substantial earnings growth. The telecommunications sector has played a critical role in supporting Sri Lanka's digital infrastructure, and SLT's performance underscores growing demand for connectivity services across both consumer and enterprise segments.

SLT Group's Profit After Tax climbed 54.4% year-on-year to LKR 6.6 billion in the first half of 2026, supported by 11.1% revenue growth.

Key Highlights at a Glance

Profit After Tax (PAT): LKR 6.6 billion — a year-on-year increase of 54.4%

Revenue growth: 11.1% compared to the corresponding period in 2025

Performance reflects strengthened operational and financial management across the SLT Group

The strong half-year results are expected to boost investor confidence in SLT, which is listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. Analysts and market observers will be closely watching whether the group can sustain this momentum into the second half of the year, particularly as competition in Sri Lanka's telecommunications market remains intense.

SLT Group's performance in H1 2026 stands as one of the more notable corporate results announced in Sri Lanka this year, reflecting both the resilience of the telecommunications industry and the company's strategic focus on growth and efficiency.