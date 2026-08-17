India Seize Commanding 178-Run First-Innings Lead as Sri Lanka Bowled Out for 284
India stamped their authority on the Test match as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 284 in their first innings by stumps on Day 3, leaving the visitors with a substantial 178-run lead heading into the crucial final stages of the contest.
Spin Duo Does the Damage
Left-arm spinners Akshar Patel's replacement Naman Ojha Suthar and the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja proved to be the chief architects of Sri Lanka's batting collapse, combining to restrict the home side and prevent any meaningful recovery late in the day. The spin pairing exploited the pitch conditions effectively, keeping Sri Lanka's batters under constant pressure throughout their innings.
Sri Lanka Fall Well Short
Despite showing moments of resistance, Sri Lanka's batting lineup was unable to match India's imposing first-innings total, ultimately falling 178 runs short. The deficit leaves the Lions in a precarious position as the match enters its decisive phase, with India well placed to press for victory.
Tough Road Ahead for Sri Lanka
With three days potentially remaining in the match, Sri Lanka face an uphill battle to salvage a result. The team will need an extraordinary effort in the remainder of the game to avoid defeat, as India's bowlers have already demonstrated the ability to exploit the conditions with considerable skill.
Supporters of the national side will be hoping that the Sri Lankan batters can dig deep and produce a resilient display when they return to the crease, but the magnitude of the task ahead cannot be understated given India's dominant position at stumps on Day 3.
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honestly expected worse considering how we played morning session
Jadeja always troubles us. why cant our batters read spin
178 run lead. this team is finished no
dont give up men still two innings to go