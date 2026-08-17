Jadeja Etches His Name in Cricket History With Rare All-Round Milestone

Ravindra Jadeja has once again reminded the cricketing world why he is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders of his generation, becoming only the third cricketer in history to achieve a remarkable combined milestone in international cricket.

A Feat Decades in the Making

The Indian left-hander and slow left-arm orthodox spinner reached a landmark that only two other cricketers in the entire history of the game have managed to attain, cementing his legacy not just as a key member of the Indian national side, but as one of cricket's truly elite performers across all formats.

Jadeja's achievement places him in extraordinarily rare company, a testament to the consistency and longevity he has demonstrated with both bat and ball over the course of his international career spanning more than a decade.

A Complete Cricketer

Known affectionately as "Sir Jadeja" by fans across South Asia and beyond, the Saurashtra stalwart has long been celebrated for his ability to contribute meaningfully in all three departments of the game — batting, bowling, and fielding. His electric presence in the field alone has saved India countless runs over the years.

This latest milestone, however, speaks to the sustained excellence he has brought with bat and ball at the highest level of the sport, a combination that very few players in cricket's long and storied history have been able to maintain.

Reactions From the Cricket World

The achievement drew widespread admiration from cricket enthusiasts and analysts, with many taking to social media to acknowledge the significance of the moment. For Sri Lankan fans who have witnessed Jadeja's performances on the subcontinent over the years, the milestone will come as little surprise given the havoc he has consistently wreaked on batting line-ups in spin-friendly conditions.

Jadeja continues to be a central figure in India's Test and limited-overs setups, and if his current form and fitness hold, further records appear well within his reach.

Jadeja is only the third cricketer ever to achieve the combined all-round milestone

He has represented India across all three formats of international cricket

His contributions span more than a decade at the highest level

As the cricketing world takes stock of this historic achievement, one thing remains clear — Ravindra Jadeja's place among the all-time greats of the game grows ever more secure with each passing match.

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