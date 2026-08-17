Jadeja Reaches 350 Test Wickets to Stand Alongside Kapil Dev in India's Bowling Hall of Fame

Ravindra Jadeja etched his name deeper into Indian cricket history during the first Test match against Sri Lanka, becoming only the second Indian bowler to claim 350 wickets in the longest format of the game — joining the legendary Kapil Dev in an extraordinarily exclusive club.

A Milestone Decades in the Making

The left-arm spinner's achievement places him alongside Kapil Dev, one of India's most celebrated cricketers of all time, in a rarified group of Indian Test bowlers to have reached the 350-wicket landmark. The feat underscores just how far Jadeja has come as a Test cricketer, having long established himself as one of the world's premier all-rounders.

The milestone arrived during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, a fixture that will now be remembered not only for the contest between the two nations but also for this remarkable personal achievement by one of cricket's most complete players.

More Than Just a Bowler

Jadeja's value to the Indian Test side extends well beyond his bowling. A dynamic lower-order batsman and one of the finest fielders in world cricket, he has consistently performed across all three disciplines at the highest level. His wicket tally of 350, however, firmly cements his legacy as a genuine match-winning bowler in Test cricket.

Jadeja is now one of only two Indian bowlers to take 350 or more Test wickets

Kapil Dev, who claimed 434 Test wickets in his illustrious career, is the only other Indian to have achieved the feat

The milestone was reached during the first Test against Sri Lanka

Significance for Sri Lankan Fans

For Sri Lankan supporters, the milestone serves as a reminder of the challenge their batting lineup faces whenever Jadeja is in the opposition. The left-armer has consistently troubled batsmen across all conditions, and his ability to extract turn, maintain impeccable accuracy, and vary his pace makes him a formidable threat on any surface.

Reaching 350 Test wickets places Jadeja in the company of Kapil Dev — a name that resonates deeply with cricket fans across the Indian subcontinent, including Sri Lanka.

As the two neighbouring cricketing nations continue their Test series, Jadeja's achievement adds an extra layer of significance to what promises to be a compelling contest between two sides with a rich and storied rivalry.

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