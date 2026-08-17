Jadeja and Suthar Spin Sri Lanka Out as India Build Commanding 178-Run Lead Despite Dinusha's Brave Century

India seized firm control of the match after spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel's replacement Sarfaraz Khan — alongside left-arm spinner Nishant Kumar Suthar — combined to dismantle Sri Lanka's first innings, sharing seven wickets between them to hand India a commanding 178-run lead.

Dinusha Fights Alone

Sri Lanka's resistance came largely from one man. Dinusha Kumara produced a courageous century, standing firm while wickets tumbled around him in what was otherwise a difficult outing for the home side's batting lineup. His hundred offered some pride for Sri Lanka but ultimately proved insufficient to prevent India from establishing a dominant position in the contest.

Despite Dinusha's admirable knock, Sri Lanka's middle and lower order could not provide the sustained support necessary to mount a genuine challenge to India's first-innings total, allowing the visiting spinners to work through the batting card with relative comfort.

Jadeja and Suthar Share the Spoils

Ravindra Jadeja, India's experienced left-arm spin all-rounder, was once again a handful on a pitch offering turn and bounce. He combined effectively with Suthar, the young left-arm spinner who continued to impress at this level, as the two shared the majority of the seven wickets that tumbled in Sri Lanka's innings.

The spin-friendly conditions played directly into India's hands, with both bowlers maintaining tight lines and extracting enough from the surface to keep Sri Lanka's batters under constant pressure throughout their innings.

India in the Driving Seat

With a 178-run lead secured at this stage of the match, India are firmly placed to push for victory. The lead gives their bowlers considerable room to work with in the second innings, and if the pitch continues to deteriorate as expected, Sri Lanka will face an even stiffer challenge when they bat again.

For Sri Lanka, the task of saving or winning this match will require a batting performance of far greater collective effort than what was displayed in the first innings, with Dinusha's century remaining the lone bright spot in an otherwise forgettable showing with the bat.

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