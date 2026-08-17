Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest GeneralPoliticsCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

Hotel Owner Gunned Down by Motorcycle-Riding Assailants in Athurugiriya

17 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
2 Comments
Hotel Owner Gunned Down by Motorcycle-Riding Assailants in Athurugiriya

A hotel owner is receiving hospital treatment after being shot by two armed men who arrived at the scene on a motorcycle along Srilalankara Mawatha in Athurugiriya, police confirmed.

The victim was targeted by the duo in what appears to be a deliberate attack. The assailants, travelling together on a motorbike, opened fire before fleeing the area immediately after the shooting.

The injured hotel owner was rushed to hospital following the incident and is currently receiving medical attention. The extent of his injuries has not yet been officially disclosed.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting and are working to establish a motive behind the attack. Authorities are also pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the two suspects responsible for the brazen daylight assault.

Residents in the Athurugiriya area have expressed concern over the incident, as targeted shootings of this nature remain a serious cause for alarm in local communities. Investigators are urging anyone with information relating to the attack or the identity of the suspects to come forward and assist with inquiries.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Related Video

💬 Join the Discussion 2

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

N
Nimal Fernando 17 Aug 2026

this area is getting so dangerous nowadays, what happened to Athurugiriya

I
Ishara Gunawardena 17 Aug 2026

yes men, used to be quiet area, now like this

Add to the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.

Related Stories