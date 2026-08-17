American Actress Hayden Panettiere, Star of 'Heroes' and 'Nashville', Dies at 36

Hayden Panettiere, the celebrated American actress who rose to international fame through her iconic roles in the television series Heroes and Nashville, has passed away at the age of 36.

A Career That Captivated Audiences

Panettiere became a household name across the globe after portraying the indestructible cheerleader Claire Bennet in the critically acclaimed superhero drama Heroes, which debuted in 2006 and quickly built a devoted worldwide following. Her compelling performance in the series established her as one of Hollywood's most promising young talents.

She later demonstrated remarkable versatility as an actress by taking on the role of Juliette Barnes in the country music drama Nashville, a performance that earned her widespread critical praise and further cemented her reputation as a serious dramatic performer.

A Life in the Public Eye

Panettiere had been in the entertainment industry from a very young age, building a career that spanned television, film, and public advocacy. Throughout her life, she remained a recognisable and widely admired figure, both for her professional achievements and her personal resilience in the face of well-documented personal challenges.

Her passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, fans, and admirers around the world, reflecting the profound impact she made during her relatively short but remarkable career.

She was 36 years old at the time of her death.