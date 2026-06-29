Beloved Sri Lankan Singer Rukman Asitha Passes Away at 48

Sri Lanka's music community is mourning the loss of one of its cherished voices, as popular vocalist Rukman Asitha has passed away at the age of 48.

Hospital sources confirmed the singer's death, which occurred while he was receiving medical treatment. The news has sent shockwaves through the local entertainment industry and among the many fans who had followed his career over the years.

Rukman Asitha had established himself as a well-known figure in Sri Lankan music, earning widespread admiration for his vocal talent and contributions to the local music scene. His passing marks a significant loss for the country's cultural landscape.

Tributes have begun pouring in from fellow artists, fans, and public figures across the island, reflecting the deep affection and respect that Asitha had earned throughout his career in the entertainment industry.

The singer's untimely death at a relatively young age has left both colleagues and supporters grief-stricken, with many taking to social media to express their sorrow and share memories of his musical legacy.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days. Lanka Newspapers extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him.

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