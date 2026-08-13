Record-Breaking Year for Fiji's Capital Market

Fiji's stock exchange has delivered its strongest trading performance in over ten years, with year-to-date turnover climbing to FJ$77.7 million — a milestone that has drawn regional attention and placed the exchange firmly in the spotlight.

Sri Lankan CEO at the Helm

The record achievement comes under the leadership of a Sri Lankan chief executive, highlighting the growing influence of Sri Lankan professionals in senior financial roles across the Asia-Pacific region. The landmark figure represents the highest trading value the Fijian bourse has recorded in more than a decade, signalling renewed investor confidence in the Pacific island nation's capital markets.

What the Numbers Mean

A turnover of FJ$77.7 million is a significant indicator of market health, reflecting increased participation from both domestic and institutional investors. Key factors typically associated with such growth include:

Greater retail investor awareness and participation

Improved market infrastructure and regulatory frameworks

Stronger corporate earnings driving share valuations upward

Renewed confidence in the broader Pacific economic outlook

A Broader Significance for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the achievement carries a degree of national pride. With the country continuing to navigate its own economic recovery, the success of a Sri Lankan professional steering a foreign stock exchange to record performance serves as a reminder of the calibre of financial expertise the island nation produces.

The record turnover at the Fiji Stock Exchange marks a defining moment for the institution and stands as a testament to focused leadership and strategic market development.

As Fiji's capital market enters what could be a transformative period, observers across the region will be watching closely to see whether this momentum can be sustained into the coming financial year.