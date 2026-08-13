Social Media Housing Scam Unravelled: Man Arrested Over Rs. 25 Million Fraud

Suspect Lured Victims Through Social Media Platforms

A man has been taken into custody by Sri Lankan authorities after allegedly swindling approximately Rs. 25 million from unsuspecting members of the public through an elaborate housing construction scam conducted via social media.

The suspect is accused of presenting himself online as a legitimate house construction contractor, using social media platforms to gain the trust of potential clients who were seeking affordable and reliable building services.

How the Scheme Operated

According to investigators, the accused approached victims through social media, convincing them to hand over substantial sums of money under the pretence of constructing residential properties on their behalf. Once payments were secured, no construction work was carried out, leaving victims with significant financial losses and no recourse.

The scam is believed to have targeted multiple individuals across the country, with the total amount defrauded amounting to around Rs. 25 million — a figure that underscores the scale and audacity of the alleged operation.

Authorities Urge Public Caution

The arrest has prompted renewed warnings from law enforcement agencies urging the public to exercise extreme caution when engaging with contractors or service providers encountered solely through social media channels.

Always verify the credentials and legitimacy of contractors before making any financial commitments.

Avoid transferring large sums of money without a formal, legally binding agreement in place.

Report suspicious activity on social media platforms to the relevant authorities promptly.

Investigators have advised citizens to conduct thorough background checks and seek recommendations from trusted sources before hiring anyone for construction or renovation projects.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue. Authorities have indicated that further arrests may follow as the probe into the full extent of the alleged fraud is ongoing.