Sri Lanka's OMP Establishes Verified List of 23,352 Missing Persons

Office on Missing Persons Reaches Major Milestone in Accountability Effort

Sri Lanka's Office on Missing Persons (OMP) has compiled a verified list of 23,352 individuals reported missing, marking a significant step forward in the country's long and painful process of addressing enforced disappearances and unresolved cases stemming from decades of conflict and civil unrest.

A Landmark in the Search for Truth

The verified registry represents one of the most comprehensive accounting efforts undertaken by the OMP since the body was established to investigate cases of missing persons across Sri Lanka. The compilation draws together cases spanning multiple periods of the island's troubled history, including those linked to the civil war that ended in 2009 as well as other episodes of political violence.

The OMP was created as part of Sri Lanka's transitional justice framework, with a mandate to search for missing persons, clarify the circumstances of their disappearances, and provide assistance to affected families. The verified list is expected to serve as a critical foundation for ongoing investigations and truth-seeking efforts.

Families Still Awaiting Answers

For thousands of Sri Lankan families — particularly in the north and east of the country — the confirmation of a loved one's name on the verified list represents both a measure of formal recognition and a reminder of unresolved grief. Many families have waited years, and in some cases decades, for credible information about the fate of those who disappeared.

The OMP is mandated to investigate disappearances linked to conflict, political violence, and other circumstances

Families of the missing are entitled to receive information and support through the office

The verified list is intended to guide future investigative and reparative processes

Significance for Transitional Justice

Human rights advocates have long emphasised that a credible and verified accounting of missing persons is an essential prerequisite for meaningful transitional justice. The OMP's compiled list is likely to be welcomed by civil society groups and international observers who have urged Sri Lanka to make tangible progress on accountability commitments.

The establishment of a verified missing persons list is widely regarded as a foundational step toward delivering truth, justice, and reparations to affected communities across Sri Lanka.

The OMP is expected to continue its work of gathering testimony, conducting investigations, and engaging with families as the country navigates its obligations both domestically and under international human rights frameworks.