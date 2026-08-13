Former Deputy Parliament Secretary Chaminda Kularatne Summoned Before Bribery Commission

Former Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Chaminda Kularatne appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption on Tuesday, as authorities continue their scrutiny of high-profile public officials.

Senior Official Called to Account

Kularatne, who previously held one of the most senior administrative positions within Sri Lanka's Parliament, presented himself before the anti-corruption body as part of an ongoing investigation. The Bribery Commission, which operates as an independent body tasked with probing corruption within the public sector, summoned the former official in connection with allegations under its purview.

The appearance of a figure of Kularatne's standing before the commission has drawn considerable public attention, given the seniority of the role he once occupied within the country's legislative administration.

Commission's Continued Focus on Public Sector Accountability

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has in recent months intensified its efforts to hold current and former public officials accountable, reflecting growing pressure from both the government and civil society to address corruption at all levels of the state apparatus.

No further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations against Kularatne have been officially disclosed at this stage. It is expected that the commission will provide further updates as proceedings advance.

The case is being closely watched by transparency advocates and members of the public alike, as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to strengthen institutional accountability and restore public confidence in state institutions.

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