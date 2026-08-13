Sri Lanka Receives 19 Bids to Revive Struggling Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport

Sri Lanka is currently evaluating 19 separate proposals submitted by interested parties seeking to take over or develop the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, one of the country's most high-profile financial liabilities, authorities have confirmed.

A White Elephant Under Scrutiny

The airport, located in the Hambantota district of southern Sri Lanka, has long been criticised as a symbol of wasteful public spending. Despite being inaugurated in 2013 at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, Mattala has operated well below capacity for most of its existence, earning it the unflattering reputation of being one of the emptiest international airports in the world.

With minimal commercial airline traffic and mounting operational costs, the facility has continued to drain state resources, prompting successive governments to seek private sector involvement as a potential remedy.

Proposals Under Review

The government is now in the process of assessing the 19 proposals that have been received from both local and foreign entities. Officials have indicated that the evaluation process is ongoing, though no shortlist of bidders or a final decision has yet been announced.

The move is part of broader efforts by Sri Lanka to restructure and monetise underperforming state assets as the country continues its economic recovery following the devastating financial crisis of 2022.

Strategic Importance at Stake

Despite its poor commercial track record, proponents argue that Mattala holds genuine strategic potential. The airport sits in close proximity to the Hambantota Port, which is operated under a long-term lease by China Merchants Port Holdings. Analysts have previously suggested that a combined logistics and aviation hub in the region could attract investment if managed effectively.

The Sri Lankan government has explored various options for Mattala over the years, including leasing arrangements with foreign operators and proposals to convert portions of the facility for cargo or aviation training purposes.

A Critical Test for Asset Monetisation

For a nation still navigating the conditions of an IMF bailout programme and working to restore fiscal stability, the successful development of Mattala would represent a meaningful step forward. Civil aviation and infrastructure analysts will be watching the evaluation process closely to see whether any of the 19 proposals offer a commercially viable and sustainable path for the long-troubled airport.

Further details on the outcome of the evaluation are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in the coming weeks.

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