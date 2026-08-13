President Dissanayake Vows to Bear Personal Cost of Reform in Address to Bar Association

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared his unwavering commitment to national transformation, telling members of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) that he is personally prepared to face whatever consequences may come from pushing through meaningful change in the country.

A Bold Pledge to the Legal Community

Addressing the island's foremost legal body, President Dissanayake struck a defiant and determined tone, signalling that his administration will not shy away from difficult decisions despite potential political or personal costs. His remarks were widely interpreted as a reaffirmation of his government's reform agenda, which has faced both domestic scrutiny and vested interest resistance since taking office.

"I am ready to pay the price for change," the President reportedly told the gathering, a statement that resonated strongly within legal and civil society circles given the historically influential role the BASL has played in Sri Lanka's governance and rule of law debates.

Reform Agenda Under the Spotlight

The President's address to the Bar Association comes at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka, as the country continues to navigate its post-economic crisis recovery while simultaneously grappling with longstanding issues of institutional integrity, judicial independence, and public sector accountability.

Dissanayake's government has positioned itself as a vehicle for systemic reform, and his appearance before the BASL was seen as an effort to engage the legal fraternity directly on matters of constitutional and democratic governance.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Rule of Law

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka has historically served as a watchdog on matters of justice and constitutional propriety. Engaging with this body signals that the President is keen to build credibility among legal professionals and demonstrate that his administration's reform commitments extend beyond political rhetoric.

Observers noted that the President's willingness to speak candidly about the personal risks associated with pursuing change is a notable departure from the more guarded language typically favoured by Sri Lankan leaders when addressing professional bodies of this stature.

Political analysts are expected to closely watch how the administration translates these public commitments into concrete legislative and institutional action in the months ahead.