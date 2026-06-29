AFP Fact Check Exposes Fabricated Quote Falsely Attributed to Senior Counsel About Mahinda Rajapaksa

False Quote Circulating Online Debunked by International Fact-Checkers

A quote purportedly made by a senior counsel regarding former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been confirmed as entirely fabricated, according to a fact-check conducted by AFP Fact Check, the global news agency's dedicated misinformation verification unit.

What Was Claimed

The fabricated statement, which circulated widely across social media platforms, was falsely attributed to a senior counsel and made claims relating to the former president. AFP Fact Check investigated the viral content and found no credible basis for the attribution, concluding that the quote was manufactured and did not originate from the individual named.

Why This Matters

The spread of fabricated quotes involving prominent political figures poses a serious threat to public discourse and media integrity in Sri Lanka. Misinformation of this nature can mislead citizens, damage reputations, and inflame political tensions, particularly during sensitive periods in the country's governance and legal landscape.

A Reminder for Sri Lankan Readers

Authorities and media watchdogs have consistently urged the public to exercise caution when encountering sensational claims shared on social media, especially those attributed to legal professionals or public figures without verifiable sourcing.

Always verify quotes through credible and established news sources before sharing.

Cross-check statements attributed to legal or political figures against official records or direct communications.

Report suspected misinformation to relevant fact-checking bodies or platform moderators.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate complex political and economic challenges, the integrity of public information remains more critical than ever. Readers are encouraged to rely on verified reporting and to treat unverified social media content with appropriate scepticism.