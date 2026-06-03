Sri Lanka Air Force Receives 10 US-Supplied TH-57 Sea Ranger Helicopters in Landmark Defence Deal

Sri Lanka has taken delivery of ten TH-57 'Sea Ranger' multi-role helicopters gifted by the United States to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), marking a notable strengthening of defence ties between the two nations.

Arrival and Initial Preparations

Air Force headquarters confirmed that the helicopters were transported to the island by sea. The aircraft are currently stationed at SLAF Base Ratmalana, where they are undergoing technical configurations and preparations ahead of formal induction into service.

Before being cleared for active deployment, each helicopter will be subjected to a series of requisite inspections, formal acceptance procedures and test flights to ensure full operational readiness.

A Milestone in Sri Lanka-US Defence Cooperation

The Sri Lanka Air Force described the handover as a significant milestone in the longstanding defence partnership between Colombo and Washington. In an official statement, the SLAF noted that the delivery represents a valuable contribution towards enhancing both its operational capabilities and its aviation training infrastructure.

"The arrival of these aircraft marks a significant milestone in the longstanding defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and the United States and represents a valuable contribution towards enhancing the operational and training capabilities of the Sri Lanka Air Force."

How the Helicopters Will Be Used

Once inducted into active service, the TH-57 fleet is expected to serve a broad range of national requirements. The Air Force outlined the primary roles envisaged for the new aircraft:

Pilot training and aviation skills development

Humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations

Search and rescue (SAR) missions

Other public service commitments undertaken by the SLAF

The SLAF emphasised that the TH-57 fleet would significantly bolster its aviation training capacity, providing a modern platform for the development of future Air Force pilots while also expanding the service's ability to respond swiftly to emergencies and natural disasters across the country.

Broader Strategic Significance

The transfer of the helicopters comes at a time of growing strategic engagement between Sri Lanka and the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. For the SLAF, the addition of ten multi-role rotary-wing aircraft represents a tangible upgrade to an ageing fleet and underscores the practical benefits of Sri Lanka's bilateral security relationships.

With disaster response and search and rescue among the designated roles, the new helicopters are also expected to deliver direct benefits to civilian communities, particularly in the aftermath of extreme weather events, which have become increasingly frequent in recent years.