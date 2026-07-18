CIABOC Raises Fresh Allegations Involving Monk in Harak Kata Bribery Investigation

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) presented new claims before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court on Friday, with investigators raising allegations that implicate a Buddhist monk in connection with the ongoing Harak Kata bribery probe.

New Developments Before the Court

CIABOC prosecutors appeared before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court to present the latest findings of their investigation, introducing fresh claims that have added a significant new dimension to the already closely watched case. The appearance marked another development in proceedings that have drawn considerable public attention across Sri Lanka.

The anti-corruption commission, which is tasked with investigating bribery and corrupt practices at all levels of public life, indicated to the court that its investigators had uncovered information pointing to the involvement of a member of the clergy in matters connected to the case.

Background to the Investigation

The Harak Kata bribery investigation has been one of the more prominent cases before CIABOC in recent months, attracting scrutiny from legal observers and the general public alike. The case has gone through several stages of proceedings at the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court, with each hearing bringing new details to light.

The involvement of a Buddhist monk, if substantiated, would represent a notable development in the case, given the deep reverence with which members of the sangha are regarded in Sri Lankan society.

Proceedings Continue

The court is expected to take up the matter further as CIABOC continues to build its case. The commission has been increasingly active in pursuing high-profile corruption investigations, in line with broader national efforts to strengthen accountability and transparency in public institutions.

Further details of the allegations presented before the magistrate were not immediately made public, as proceedings in such matters are often subject to legal restrictions. The case is expected to be called again before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court at a future date.

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