Meteorology Department Warns of Intense Heat Across Eight Districts
The Department of Meteorology has issued a heat advisory cautioning residents in eight districts across Sri Lanka to take precautions against warm weather conditions expected throughout the day.
Affected Districts
The advisory covers the Eastern Province in its entirety as well as several districts in the Northern Province. The affected areas include:
- Jaffna
- Kilinochchi
- Mullaitivu
- Districts within the Eastern Province
Public Urged to Take Precautions
Authorities are urging members of the public in the affected districts to stay hydrated, limit prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours of the day.
Vulnerable groups including the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions are advised to exercise extra caution and seek shade or air-conditioned environments where possible.
Monitoring Continues
The Department of Meteorology has indicated it will continue to closely monitor prevailing weather patterns across the island and issue further updates as conditions develop. Residents in the named districts are encouraged to remain attentive to official announcements from meteorological authorities.
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North and East always getting the worst of it, nothing new
true no and goverment does nothing extra for those areas