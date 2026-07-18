Meteorology Department Warns of Intense Heat Across Eight Districts

The Department of Meteorology has issued a heat advisory cautioning residents in eight districts across Sri Lanka to take precautions against warm weather conditions expected throughout the day.

Affected Districts

The advisory covers the Eastern Province in its entirety as well as several districts in the Northern Province. The affected areas include:

Jaffna

Kilinochchi

Mullaitivu

Districts within the Eastern Province

Public Urged to Take Precautions

Authorities are urging members of the public in the affected districts to stay hydrated, limit prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours of the day.

Vulnerable groups including the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions are advised to exercise extra caution and seek shade or air-conditioned environments where possible.

Monitoring Continues

The Department of Meteorology has indicated it will continue to closely monitor prevailing weather patterns across the island and issue further updates as conditions develop. Residents in the named districts are encouraged to remain attentive to official announcements from meteorological authorities.

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