Colombo High Court Records Evidence in Money Laundering Case Against Yoshitha Rajapaksa

The Colombo High Court on Thursday resumed proceedings in the money laundering case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, with evidence being formally recorded before the presiding judge.

Case Resumes Before High Court Judge

The hearing was conducted before High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga, marking a continuation of legal proceedings brought against Yoshitha Rajapaksa under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case against the younger Rajapaksa has drawn significant public attention given his prominent family background, with his father having served as one of Sri Lanka's most influential political figures in recent decades.

Background to the Charges

Yoshitha Rajapaksa faces charges under Sri Lanka's Prevention of Money Laundering Act, legislation designed to combat the illegal movement and concealment of funds. The Colombo High Court has been handling the matter through a series of scheduled hearings, with Thursday's session focusing on the recording of evidence as the case progresses through the judicial process.

The proceedings reflect the ongoing efforts by Sri Lanka's judicial authorities to pursue financial crime cases, including those involving individuals connected to the country's political establishment.

Further hearings are expected to be scheduled as the case continues to move forward in the Colombo High Court.