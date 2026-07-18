Excello Unveils Solar-Powered Residential Development Aathavan in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan property developer Excello has announced the launch of its latest residential project, Aathavan, marking a significant step forward in sustainable urban living for the country. The eight-storey development integrates solar power technology, positioning itself as a forward-thinking addition to Sri Lanka's growing real estate landscape.

A Development Designed for Modern Living

Rising to eight storeys, Aathavan by Excello will house a total of 44 residential units, each designed across a range of versatile configurations to suit diverse buyer needs. The varied unit layouts are intended to appeal to a broad spectrum of homeowners, from young professionals to growing families seeking contemporary urban accommodation.

Solar Energy at the Heart of the Project

A defining feature of the Aathavan development is its incorporation of solar-powered infrastructure, reflecting a broader shift within Sri Lanka's construction sector towards energy-efficient and environmentally conscious building practices. As the country continues to navigate energy challenges, residential projects that harness renewable energy sources are increasingly seen as both practical and desirable.

Excello's Growing Footprint

The launch of Aathavan underscores Excello's commitment to expanding its presence in Sri Lanka's residential property market while embracing sustainable development principles. The project is expected to attract considerable interest from buyers who prioritise both quality construction and long-term energy savings.

With Sri Lanka's real estate sector showing renewed momentum, developments such as Aathavan signal growing investor and developer confidence in the island's housing market, particularly in projects that combine modern design with green energy solutions.