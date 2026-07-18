Central Province Governor Prof. Sarath Abayakoon to Step Down on July 21

Central Province Governor Professor Sarath Abayakoon has announced that he will be resigning from his position on July 21, citing purely personal reasons for his decision to leave office.

Speaking to the media following the Kandy District Development Committee meeting, Professor Abayakoon was clear in stating that his departure was not prompted by any form of external pressure or political influence, emphasising that the decision was entirely his own.

A Personal Decision

The Governor was keen to dispel any speculation surrounding the timing or motivation behind his resignation, insisting that no outside forces had played a role in his choice to vacate the post. His remarks appeared intended to prevent any political interpretations being attached to the move.

Professor Abayakoon has served as the Governor of the Central Province, a position that carries significant administrative responsibilities overseeing one of Sri Lanka's most prominent regions, home to the historic city of Kandy and the island's central highlands.

Transition Ahead

With the resignation set to take effect on July 21, attention will now turn to who will be appointed to fill the gubernatorial role in the Central Province. The position of Provincial Governor is a presidential appointment, meaning President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will be responsible for naming a successor.

No further details regarding Professor Abayakoon's plans following his resignation have been made public at this stage.

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