Former Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne Found Dead in Suspected Suicide at Thalangama Home

Former Inspector General of Police Chandana Deepal Wickramaratne passed away on Thursday (17) following a gunshot injury sustained at his private residence in Thalangama, with authorities indicating the incident is being treated as a suspected suicide.

Police confirmed that preliminary investigations point to self-inflicted injuries as the cause of the fatal shooting. The incident occurred at the retired senior officer's home, sending shockwaves through law enforcement and public circles across the country.

Magisterial Inquiry Launched

Kaduwela Magistrate Aruna Indrajith Buddhadasa was informed of the incident, with formal magisterial proceedings initiated in accordance with standard legal procedure for cases of this nature. Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

A Senior Figure in Sri Lankan Law Enforcement

Wickramaratne had served at the helm of the Sri Lanka Police as Inspector General, one of the most senior and prominent positions within the country's law enforcement apparatus. His passing marks the loss of a figure who played a significant role in the nation's policing history.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and official statements are released by the relevant authorities.

Related Video