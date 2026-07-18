Sri Lanka Customs Raises Alarm Over Surge in Drug Smuggling Via International Mail

Narcotics Increasingly Being Concealed in Postal Packages

Sri Lanka Customs has sounded a stern warning over a disturbing and growing trend of narcotics being smuggled into the country through international postal packages, raising serious concerns among law enforcement authorities.

Officials have noted a marked increase in attempts by drug traffickers to exploit the international postal network as a channel to introduce illegal substances into Sri Lanka, a method that poses significant challenges for detection and interception.

A Sophisticated Smuggling Method

Authorities believe that traffickers are increasingly turning to postal shipments as a means of evading traditional smuggling detection methods. By concealing narcotics within ordinary-looking parcels and packages dispatched from overseas, smugglers attempt to blend their illicit cargo among the large volumes of legitimate international mail processed daily.

The trend signals a shift in smuggling tactics, with criminal networks adapting to heightened security measures at conventional entry points such as seaports and airports.

Customs Urges Public Vigilance

Sri Lanka Customs has urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious postal activity or packages to the relevant authorities without delay. Officials have also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening screening procedures for all incoming international mail.

Increased inspections of international postal consignments are being carried out.

Customs officers have been placed on heightened alert to identify suspicious packages.

The public is encouraged to cooperate with authorities and report any concerns.

Sri Lanka Customs has emphasized that smuggling narcotics through postal channels is a serious criminal offence carrying severe legal penalties under Sri Lankan law.

The warning comes as part of broader national efforts to combat drug trafficking, which continues to pose a significant threat to public health and social stability across the island. Authorities have pledged to take decisive action against those found to be involved in such illegal activities.