Ranil Warns Sri Lanka Must Chart Its Own Path as the Asian Century Dawns

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a pointed call to action, urging Sri Lanka to make deliberate and strategic decisions about its future as Asia emerges as the dominant force in global affairs.

Asia's Rise and Sri Lanka's Crossroads

Wickremesinghe declared that the Asian century has well and truly arrived, and that Sri Lanka can no longer afford to remain passive or indecisive in the face of sweeping geopolitical and economic shifts reshaping the region. He stressed that the island nation must take ownership of its trajectory rather than allowing external forces to determine its fate.

The former president's remarks underscore a growing sense of urgency among Sri Lankan policymakers and observers regarding the country's strategic positioning at a time when major Asian powers — including India, China, and Japan — are actively expanding their influence across the Indo-Pacific.

A Moment That Demands Leadership

Wickremesinghe emphasised that Sri Lanka's geographic location at the heart of key maritime trade routes gives the country a unique and enviable advantage — one that must be leveraged through clear policy direction and consistent governance.

The Asian century is here, and Sri Lanka must decide and define its own course.

His comments come at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka, which is still navigating its recovery from the devastating economic crisis of 2022 that led to widespread public unrest and his own ascent to the presidency during that turbulent period.

Charting a Strategic Course

The former leader called on Sri Lankan authorities and stakeholders to move beyond short-term thinking and adopt a long-term national vision that aligns with the realities of an Asia-centric world order. He suggested that failing to do so would mean squandering an historic opportunity for development and regional relevance.

Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean positions it as a key node in regional trade and connectivity.

The country must balance relationships with competing regional powers while safeguarding its sovereignty.

Economic recovery efforts should be tied to a broader, clearly articulated foreign and development policy.

Wickremesinghe's appeal resonates with longstanding debates within Sri Lanka about how the country should manage its relationships with India, China, and Western partners without compromising its national interests.

As the balance of global power continues to tilt eastward, observers say the coming years will be decisive in determining whether Sri Lanka rises to meet the moment or remains on the periphery of Asia's remarkable transformation.