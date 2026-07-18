Foreign National Nabbed at Bandaranaike Airport with Cocaine Worth Rs. 10 Million

A foreign woman has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after authorities discovered cocaine in her possession valued at approximately Rs. 10 million, officials confirmed.

The suspect was intercepted by customs and narcotics control officers during routine screening procedures at the country's main international gateway, located in Katunayake. The seizure marks yet another significant drug bust at the airport, which has increasingly become a focal point for law enforcement efforts targeting international narcotics trafficking.

Cocaine Hidden During Entry

Officers uncovered the consignment of cocaine during the inspection of the foreign national, though full details of the concealment method have not yet been officially disclosed. The street value of the seized narcotics has been estimated at Rs. 10 million, underlining the scale of the attempted smuggling operation.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

The woman was immediately taken into custody following the discovery and handed over to the relevant law enforcement authorities for further investigation. She is expected to be produced before a magistrate as legal proceedings get underway.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent months intensified surveillance and inspection protocols at BIA in a bid to curb the flow of illegal narcotics into the country. Officials have repeatedly warned that Sri Lanka is being used as both a transit point and a destination for international drug trafficking networks.

The investigation into this latest incident remains ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as the case progresses through the legal system.