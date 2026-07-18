Beruwala Supermarket Slapped With Rs. 1 Million Fine for Overcharging on Locally Produced Rice

Kalutara Court Hands Down Penalty Over Illegal Rice Pricing

A supermarket operating in Beruwala has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 1 million after the Kalutara Magistrate's Court found the establishment guilty of selling locally produced Keeri Samba rice at prices exceeding the legally permitted maximum retail price.

The case is part of a broader crackdown by Sri Lankan authorities on traders and retailers who have been exploiting consumers by charging above government-regulated prices for essential food commodities, particularly rice, which remains a staple in the daily diet of millions of Sri Lankans.

Overpricing of Essential Foods Under Scrutiny

Consumer affairs officials and law enforcement agencies have intensified inspections across retail outlets island-wide, with particular attention being paid to the pricing of rice varieties that fall under price controls introduced by the government to ease the burden on ordinary households.

Retailers found to be in violation of these price regulations face legal action under consumer protection laws, and this latest ruling from the Kalutara Magistrate's Court signals that the judiciary is prepared to impose substantial financial penalties on those who disregard the stipulated pricing guidelines.

A Warning to Traders Island-Wide

The Rs. 1 million fine handed down against the Beruwala supermarket is being seen as a firm message to traders across Sri Lanka that overpricing of essential commodities will not be tolerated. Authorities have urged the public to report any instances of price gouging at retail outlets to the relevant consumer affairs bodies.

The offending outlet was located in the Beruwala area of the Kalutara District.

The violation involved locally produced Keeri Samba rice being sold above the maximum permitted retail price.

The fine of Rs. 1 million was imposed by the Kalutara Magistrate's Court.

Consumer rights advocates have welcomed the court's decision, calling on authorities to maintain consistent enforcement action across all districts to ensure that price control measures genuinely protect the purchasing power of Sri Lankan families, particularly those in lower-income brackets who are most vulnerable to the effects of inflated food prices.