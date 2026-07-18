SJB-Linked Lawyers' Body to Stage Public Forum in Defence of Judicial Independence

The Samagi Lawyers' Association, the legal wing affiliated with the main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), is set to hold a public discussion on Tuesday, 19th, drawing attention to what the organisation describes as growing threats to the independence of Sri Lanka's judiciary.

A Platform for Legal and Public Concern

The event is expected to bring together legal professionals, civil society representatives and members of the public to deliberate on the state of judicial independence in the country. Organisers say the forum is intended to raise awareness and spark broader national conversation about the pressures facing Sri Lanka's justice system.

The association has positioned the gathering as a timely and necessary response to developments they believe pose a serious risk to the impartiality and integrity of the courts.

Opposition Lawyers Take a Stand

The Samagi Lawyers' Association has been an active voice within the SJB's broader opposition efforts, frequently weighing in on constitutional and legal matters. By convening this public event, the group signals its intention to keep judicial affairs firmly in the spotlight ahead of what continues to be a politically charged period in Sri Lanka.

Legal observers note that concerns over judicial independence have been a recurring theme in Sri Lankan political discourse, with various stakeholders — from bar associations to civil liberties groups — periodically raising alarms over alleged interference in court proceedings and appointments.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Democratic Framework

An independent judiciary is widely regarded as a cornerstone of democratic governance. Any perception that courts are subject to political influence can erode public trust in the rule of law, a concern that resonates strongly among Sri Lanka's legal community.

The public discussion is anticipated to feature prominent legal figures and is open to members of the public who wish to engage with the issues being raised. Further details regarding the venue and speakers are expected to be confirmed by the association ahead of the event.

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