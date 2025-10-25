LNP – BYD clarifies global vehicle recall does not affect Sri Lanka

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has clarified that its recently announced global vehicle recall does not apply to Sri Lanka, assuring local customers that no BYD models currently operating in the country are affected.

The company recently announced a recall involving approximately 115,000 BYD Tang and Yuan Pro vehicles as part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and product quality.

In a statement, BYD said the recall applies only to specific BYD Tang vehicles manufactured between March 28, 2015, and July 28, 2017, and certain Yuan Pro pure electric vehicles produced between February 6, 2021, and August 5, 2022. These particular models have not been introduced or sold in the Sri Lankan market, the company confirmed.

All BYD vehicles in Sri Lanka are imported, distributed, and serviced exclusively through John Keells CG Auto (Pvt) Ltd, the brand’s authorized distributor. The company emphasized that locally sold vehicles are covered by comprehensive manufacturer warranties and are supported by dedicated after-sales facilities with NEV-trained technicians to ensure the highest standards of service and care.

“BYD remains committed to transparent communication, responsible action, and the safety of all customers worldwide,” the statement added, reaffirming the company’s mission to deliver advanced, reliable, and sustainable mobility solutions.

For further information, customers can contact 0112 125 125 or email info.jkcg@keells.com