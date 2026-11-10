Parliamentary Finance Committee Demands Independent Regulator for Fuel Pricing in Sri Lanka

The Parliamentary Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) has urged the establishment of an independent regulatory authority to govern fuel pricing and ensure fair competition among petroleum suppliers operating in Sri Lanka.

The recommendation emerged during a committee session held yesterday, chaired by economist and parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva. The call reflects growing concern among lawmakers over the current framework governing how fuel prices are set and monitored in the country.

Calls for Greater Oversight

Members of the committee expressed the view that an independent body would bring greater transparency and accountability to the fuel pricing process, shielding consumers and businesses alike from potential market manipulation or unfair practices by petroleum suppliers.

The absence of a dedicated regulatory mechanism has long been a point of contention in Sri Lanka's energy sector, particularly following the economic crisis that saw fuel prices fluctuate sharply and shortages grip the island nation in recent years.

Significance for Consumers and the Market

Sri Lanka's fuel sector involves multiple suppliers, and critics have argued that without independent oversight, pricing decisions lack sufficient checks and balances. An autonomous regulator, proponents argue, would level the playing field and protect the interests of ordinary consumers.

Ensuring transparent fuel pricing mechanisms

Promoting fair competition among petroleum suppliers

Protecting consumers from arbitrary price increases

Strengthening accountability within the energy sector

The CoPF's recommendation is expected to be formally communicated to the relevant government ministries for consideration and action. Industry observers and consumer advocacy groups are likely to follow developments closely as Sri Lanka continues to work towards stabilising its energy sector in the post-crisis period.