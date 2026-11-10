Five Dead, Dozens Hurt as Three Buses Collide on A9 Highway in Anuradhapura

A devastating road accident on the A9 highway in Anuradhapura has claimed the lives of five people and left approximately 20 others injured, following a collision involving three buses.

Deadly Crash Rocks Northern Highway

The tragic incident unfolded on one of Sri Lanka's busiest arterial roads, the A9, which serves as a critical link between Colombo and the northern regions of the island. The multi-vehicle pile-up, involving three buses, resulted in scenes of chaos and distress at the scene as emergency responders rushed to assist victims.

Five individuals lost their lives as a result of the collision, while around 20 more sustained injuries of varying severity. The injured were swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

A9 Road a Persistent Accident Hotspot

The A9 highway has long been identified as one of the more hazardous stretches of road in Sri Lanka, frequently seeing serious accidents due to heavy traffic volumes, overtaking violations, and poor road conditions in certain sections. Authorities have repeatedly called for greater discipline among motorists using the route.

This latest tragedy is expected to renew calls for urgent road safety measures along the highway, particularly given the involvement of multiple passenger buses, which carry large numbers of commuters on a daily basis.

Investigations Underway

Police and traffic authorities have launched an investigation into the precise cause of the collision. Officials are expected to examine factors such as driver negligence, vehicle roadworthiness, and road conditions at the time of the accident.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for improved road safety enforcement across Sri Lanka, where traffic accidents continue to claim hundreds of lives each year.