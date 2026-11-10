Triple Bus Crash on A9 Road in Rambewa Leaves Multiple Passengers Seriously Injured

A serious road accident involving three buses has left several people injured along the A9 Road in Rambewa, authorities have confirmed.

Multi-Vehicle Collision Causes Alarm

The incident, which unfolded on one of Sri Lanka's major arterial highways, resulted in a significant number of passengers sustaining injuries of varying severity. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene following reports of the collision, with several of the injured described as being in a serious condition.

The A9 Road, which serves as a critical transport corridor connecting Colombo to the Northern Province, sees heavy vehicular traffic on a daily basis, making accidents along this route a matter of considerable public concern.

Rescue and Medical Response

Injured passengers were attended to at the scene before being transferred to nearby medical facilities for further treatment. The extent of injuries sustained by those involved has prompted calls for urgent medical attention and close monitoring of the most critically affected individuals.

Road Safety Concerns Renewed

The collision has once again brought Sri Lanka's road safety record into sharp focus, particularly regarding the safety standards of public transport operators. Rambewa, situated in the North Central Province, falls along a stretch of road that has previously witnessed a number of serious traffic incidents.

Authorities are currently conducting investigations to determine the cause of the three-bus collision and to establish whether negligence, mechanical failure, or other factors contributed to the accident. Further updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.