Poultry Industry Warns of Egg Price Hike as December Approaches

Sri Lankan consumers may face higher egg prices in the coming weeks, with industry sources signalling a potential increase as the country heads into December.

Seasonal Demand Expected to Drive Prices Up

The poultry sector has flagged concerns over rising production costs and increased seasonal demand, factors which analysts say could push retail egg prices upward in the final month of the year. December typically sees a surge in consumer demand driven by festive gatherings, the holiday season, and year-end celebrations across the island.

Industry representatives have noted that the cost of poultry feed, which remains heavily dependent on imported ingredients, continues to place significant pressure on local egg producers. Currency fluctuations and elevated global commodity prices have added further strain to an already challenging operating environment for farmers.

Impact on Household Budgets

Eggs remain one of the most affordable and widely consumed sources of protein for Sri Lankan families, particularly for lower and middle-income households. Any upward movement in egg prices is therefore likely to be felt acutely by a large portion of the population still navigating the economic pressures of recent years.

Consumer advocacy groups have urged the government to monitor the situation closely and intervene if necessary to prevent exploitative pricing at the retail level.

Government Response Awaited

As of now, no official announcement has been made by the relevant authorities regarding price controls or subsidies for the poultry sector. Industry stakeholders are calling on the government to consider targeted relief measures to help producers manage input costs without passing the burden entirely onto consumers.

Sri Lankan shoppers are advised to stay informed of market developments and to plan household purchases accordingly as the festive season draws near.