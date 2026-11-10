Trump Declares Military Campaign Against Iran 'Effectively Over', Points to Diplomatic Progress

United States President Donald Trump has indicated that military hostilities against Iran are largely at an end, telling reporters he believes the conflict is now "effectively over" from a military standpoint, while pointing to what he described as meaningful progress in ongoing peace negotiations.

A Shift in Tone from Washington

Speaking to members of the press, Trump struck a notably optimistic tone regarding the state of affairs with Tehran, suggesting that the focus is now shifting away from military confrontation and toward diplomatic resolution. The remarks signal a potentially significant turning point in the tense relationship between Washington and the Iranian government.

The US President's comments come amid a period of heightened international attention on the Middle East, with global powers closely monitoring any developments that could affect regional stability and international energy markets — matters of considerable importance to Sri Lanka and other import-dependent nations.

Peace Talks Gaining Ground

Trump indicated that discussions aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement are showing promising signs, though he stopped short of providing specific details on the nature or stage of those negotiations. The suggestion of diplomatic momentum has been welcomed by observers who have long called for a de-escalation of tensions between the two nations.

Analysts note that any lasting agreement between the United States and Iran would have far-reaching consequences, potentially influencing global oil prices, regional alliances, and the broader geopolitical landscape across the Middle East and beyond.

International Implications

For countries like Sri Lanka, which rely heavily on stable global fuel markets and maintain diplomatic relationships across both Western and Middle Eastern blocs, a reduction in US-Iran hostilities could bring welcome relief. Prolonged conflict in the region has historically contributed to oil price volatility, placing added pressure on economies already navigating challenging fiscal conditions.

The international community continues to watch developments closely, with many world leaders expected to respond to Trump's latest remarks in the coming days as the diplomatic process unfolds.

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