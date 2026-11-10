UN Experts Warn Sri Lanka's New Anti-Terror Legislation Must Uphold Fundamental Human Rights

United Nations human rights experts have called on Sri Lanka to ensure that its proposed new anti-terrorism legislation fully complies with international human rights standards, raising concerns that the draft law could potentially be misused to target civilians, activists, and minority communities.

International Scrutiny of Draft Legislation

The UN experts, which include independent special rapporteurs and working group members operating under the UN Human Rights Council, have voiced serious reservations about the scope and language contained within Sri Lanka's proposed terrorism law. They stressed that any counter-terrorism framework must strike a careful balance between national security imperatives and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

The scrutiny comes as Sri Lanka moves to replace the widely criticised Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), a decades-old piece of legislation that human rights organisations have long condemned for enabling arbitrary detention and suppression of dissent.

Key Concerns Raised

Overly broad definitions of terrorism that could criminalise peaceful protest and free expression

Insufficient judicial oversight mechanisms to prevent arbitrary detention

Potential for the law to disproportionately affect ethnic and religious minority communities

Lack of adequate safeguards for those accused under counter-terrorism provisions

A Long-Awaited Reform Under the Spotlight

Sri Lanka has faced sustained international pressure for years to reform or repeal the PTA, which critics argue was frequently deployed against Tamil communities, journalists, and political dissidents. The government's efforts to introduce replacement legislation were initially welcomed, but the latest draft has drawn fresh warnings from the international community.

UN experts emphasised that counter-terrorism laws must never be used as tools to silence journalists, human rights defenders, or peaceful demonstrators.

The experts urged Colombo to undertake broad and meaningful consultations with civil society, affected communities, and legal experts before advancing the legislation further through Parliament.

Government Expected to Respond

Sri Lankan authorities have yet to issue a formal public response to the latest round of UN concerns. Rights advocates within the country have echoed the UN's sentiments, calling on the government to demonstrate a genuine commitment to reform rather than replacing one problematic law with another.

As Sri Lanka continues its broader efforts to rebuild its international standing following years of economic crisis and political instability, the handling of this legislation is expected to be closely watched by foreign governments, international financial institutions, and human rights bodies alike.

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