Qantas to Send 850 Corporate Jobs Offshore as Airline Accelerates AI Push

Australian national carrier Qantas has announced plans to outsource 850 of its corporate positions to global consulting firm Accenture, with the majority of those roles expected to be relocated to India as part of a broader strategy to fast-track investment in artificial intelligence.

Staff Informed via Internal Communication

Qantas Chief Executive Vanessa Hudson delivered the difficult news directly to employees through an internal email on Tuesday, acknowledging the human cost of the decision. In her message to staff, Hudson described the announcement as "hard news for some," signalling the airline's awareness of the significant impact the restructuring would have on its workforce.

Outsourcing Tied to AI Investment Drive

The move is understood to be part of a wider transformation effort within the airline, as Qantas seeks to redirect resources and capital toward emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence. By partnering with Accenture — one of the world's largest professional services and consulting corporations — the airline aims to streamline its corporate operations while funding technological modernisation.

Implications of the Restructure

The outsourcing arrangement raises significant concerns for the affected employees, with the bulk of the 850 positions set to transition out of Australia. Key points surrounding the announcement include:

A total of 850 local corporate roles are affected by the outsourcing plan.

The majority of positions will be moved to India under the Accenture arrangement.

The decision is linked to Qantas's accelerated investment in artificial intelligence technology.

CEO Vanessa Hudson communicated the restructuring directly to staff via an internal email.

The announcement is expected to draw scrutiny from Australian unions and labour advocates, who have long raised concerns about the offshoring of domestic jobs by major corporations. Qantas, which has faced considerable public and regulatory pressure in recent years over its business practices, now faces fresh criticism over its treatment of its local workforce.

Vanessa Hudson acknowledged in her staff email that the news would be difficult for many employees to absorb, as the airline presses ahead with its modernisation agenda.

The development will be closely watched by aviation industry observers and business analysts across the region, as airlines globally continue to weigh cost-cutting measures against the growing demands of digital transformation.

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