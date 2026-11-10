Met Department Warns of Possible Low-Pressure System Threatening Sri Lanka From November 15

Sri Lanka's Meteorological Department has issued a warning that a possible low-pressure system could develop and affect the island nation from November 15, prompting authorities and the public to remain on alert for potentially adverse weather conditions.

System Could Bring Significant Weather Disruption

The Met Department has indicated that the developing weather system carries the potential to bring heavy rainfall and rough conditions to various parts of Sri Lanka. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas are being urged to stay vigilant and monitor official updates closely as the situation evolves.

Sri Lanka is no stranger to the damaging effects of low-pressure systems, particularly during the northeast monsoon season, when such weather formations in the Bay of Bengal can intensify and move toward the island, bringing sustained heavy rains and strong winds.

Public Advised to Stay Informed

The Meteorological Department has called on the general public to follow official weather advisories and avoid unnecessary travel to coastal and vulnerable areas should the system strengthen further. Fishing communities along the coast are particularly advised to exercise caution before venturing out to sea.

The possible low-pressure system is expected to affect Sri Lanka from November 15 onwards.

Heavy rainfall and rough seas may be experienced in affected regions.

Residents in flood-prone areas should take precautionary measures.

Fishermen are advised to stay ashore until further notice from authorities.

Authorities are closely monitoring the progression of the weather system and further updates are expected to be issued by the Meteorological Department as more information becomes available. The public is encouraged to rely on official channels for accurate and timely forecasts.

Sri Lanka's Meteorological Department continues to track the system and will provide updated advisories as the situation develops ahead of November 15.

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