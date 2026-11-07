Polonnaruwa Hospital Surgeon Dies in Fatal Collision with Tipper Truck Near Minneriya

A respected specialist surgeon serving at the Polonnaruwa Teaching Hospital has lost his life in a tragic road accident near Minneriya, sending shockwaves through the country's medical community and the region he faithfully served.

The deceased, a 50-year-old specialist doctor, died after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a devastating collision with a tipper truck on the Minneriya road. The impact of the crash proved fatal, cutting short the life of a medical professional who had dedicated years of service to the people of the North Central Province.

A Blow to the Medical Community

The loss of a specialist surgeon is a significant blow not only to the Polonnaruwa Hospital, where he was attached, but to the wider health system serving a region that already faces challenges in retaining qualified medical personnel. Specialist doctors in rural and semi-urban hospitals remain a vital lifeline for communities with limited access to private healthcare facilities.

Colleagues and hospital staff are reported to be deeply shaken by the sudden and tragic news, mourning the passing of a physician whose expertise would have been difficult to replace.

Road Safety Concerns Resurface

The fatal accident has once again drawn attention to the persistent dangers posed by heavy vehicles, particularly tipper trucks, on Sri Lanka's inter-provincial road network. Collisions involving such vehicles have been responsible for numerous fatalities across the island in recent years.

Authorities are expected to conduct an investigation into the precise circumstances of the crash, including the conditions of the road and the conduct of both vehicles at the time of the incident.

The Minneriya area, situated along a frequently travelled corridor in the North Central Province, sees considerable traffic movement, and safety advocates have long called for stricter enforcement measures targeting overloaded and poorly maintained heavy transport vehicles.

Further details regarding the surgeon's funeral arrangements and the official response from the Ministry of Health are expected to be released in due course.