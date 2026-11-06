Colombo Drenched as City Records 129mm of Rainfall in Just Hours

Colombo experienced an intense burst of rainfall this evening, with the city recording 129 millimetres of rain within just a few hours, the Department of Meteorology has confirmed.

Significant Downpour Hits the Capital

The heavy deluge, which struck within a relatively short window of time, represents a substantial volume of rainfall for a single evening. Such concentrated precipitation within hours can place considerable strain on urban drainage systems and raises concerns about flooding in low-lying areas of the capital.

Meteorology Department Monitoring the Situation

The Department of Meteorology recorded the rainfall figures and has been closely monitoring weather patterns across the island. Colombo, as a densely populated urban centre, is particularly vulnerable to the effects of sudden and intense rainfall events.

Residents Urged to Exercise Caution

Residents in and around Colombo are advised to remain vigilant during periods of heavy rainfall. Authorities typically caution the public to:

Avoid travelling through flooded roads and underpasses

Stay clear of waterways and canals that may overflow

Keep emergency contact numbers readily available

Monitor official weather updates regularly

Sri Lanka's meteorological conditions during the inter-monsoon and monsoon periods frequently bring sudden and heavy spells of rain to the Western Province, with Colombo often bearing the brunt of such weather events.

Further updates are expected from the Department of Meteorology as the weather situation develops across the country.

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