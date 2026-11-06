Sri Lanka Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Thundershowers Forecast Across Island Over Next 36 Hours

Sri Lanka is set to experience widespread and intense rainfall over the coming 36 hours, with meteorological authorities warning that heavy showers exceeding 75 mm are anticipated across many parts of the island.

Island-Wide Weather Alert

The Department of Meteorology has cautioned residents to remain vigilant as thundershowers are expected to sweep through most regions of the country, bringing with them the potential for significant disruption to daily life and livelihoods.

Rainfall levels surpassing 75 mm within a short period are considered heavy and can pose serious risks, particularly in low-lying areas, flood-prone zones, and regions with steep terrain susceptible to landslides.

Public Urged to Take Precautions

Authorities are advising the public to exercise caution during this period of adverse weather. Residents in vulnerable areas are encouraged to stay informed through official updates and to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

Avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain

Stay clear of flooded roads, streams, and waterways

Residents in landslide-prone areas should remain on high alert

Secure outdoor belongings and check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours

Seasonal Weather Pattern

Heavy rainfall of this nature is not uncommon in Sri Lanka, particularly during active monsoon and inter-monsoon periods, when large parts of the island can receive substantial precipitation within short timeframes. Such conditions have in the past led to flash flooding, disruption to transport networks, and displacement of communities in affected districts.

The public is urged to monitor updates from the Department of Meteorology and the Disaster Management Centre and to follow any official guidance issued in the interest of public safety.

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