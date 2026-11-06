Kosala Senadheera Takes Up Post as Gampaha Magistrate Following Judicial Service Commission Appointment

The Judicial Service Commission has officially appointed Kosala Senadheera as the new Magistrate of the Gampaha Magistrate's Court, marking a significant administrative development within the country's judicial framework.

The appointment places Senadheera in one of the busier magisterial jurisdictions in the Western Province, as the Gampaha district handles a substantial volume of criminal and civil proceedings on a daily basis.

The Judicial Service Commission, which holds constitutional authority over the appointment, transfer, and disciplinary control of judicial officers below the rank of High Court judges, formalised the decision as part of its ongoing oversight of the island's court system.

No further details regarding the timeline of Senadheera's assumption of duties or the circumstances surrounding the vacancy at the Gampaha Magistrate's Court have been officially disclosed at this stage.

The appointment is expected to ensure continuity in the administration of justice within the Gampaha jurisdiction, which serves a large and densely populated district in the Western Province.