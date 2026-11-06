Four Wildlife Collectors Fined Over Rs. 10 Million in Sri Lanka, Two German Nationals Among Those Penalised

Four individuals, including two German nationals, have been handed fines totalling more than Rs. 10 million after being found guilty of illegally collecting wildlife in Sri Lanka, in what marks a significant enforcement action against wildlife crime in the country.

Foreign Nationals Caught in Wildlife Crackdown

The case has drawn considerable attention given the involvement of foreign citizens, underscoring growing concerns about international wildlife trafficking networks that target Sri Lanka's rich and diverse natural heritage. The two German nationals were among a group of four individuals penalised following the discovery of their illegal wildlife collection activities on the island.

Sri Lanka is home to a remarkable array of endemic flora and fauna, making it an attractive target for collectors and traffickers operating both locally and internationally. Authorities have in recent years stepped up efforts to combat the illegal trade, which poses a serious threat to the country's biodiversity.

Heavy Financial Penalties Imposed

The fines imposed on the four individuals collectively exceeded Rs. 10 million, signalling a firm judicial stance against those who exploit Sri Lanka's protected wildlife. Such substantial penalties reflect the seriousness with which the courts are treating offences under the country's wildlife protection legislation.

A Warning to Would-Be Offenders

Wildlife conservation advocates have welcomed the ruling, calling it a strong deterrent against future violations. Sri Lanka's Wildlife Conservation Act carries strict provisions against the capture, collection, or trading of protected species, and authorities have reiterated their commitment to prosecuting offenders regardless of nationality.

The case serves as a clear reminder that Sri Lanka will not tolerate the exploitation of its natural resources, and that those who attempt to do so — whether local or foreign — face serious legal consequences.